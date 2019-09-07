Manitoba man parachutes into power lines, walks away unscathed: RCMP

On Thursday evening, RCMP were called to a report of a parachute caught in the power lines just north of Morden.

Police say a 19-year-old man from Morden was operating a motorized parachute when he went into a spin about 200 feet in the air and ended up getting tangled in nearby hydro lines, says RCMP.

The man was able to walk away without any injuries.

RCMP say the aircraft was gas-powered with a 100cc fan and a harness strapped to the back of the pilot.

Transport Canada will be investigating with the help of RCMP.

