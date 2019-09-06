Politics
September 6, 2019 8:25 pm

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh promotes platform in Quebec ahead of federal election call

By Quebec City Correspondent  Global News

WATCH: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spent the end of the week in Quebec meeting with potential supporters in the province. On Thursday, he held a Town Hall-style meeting in Montreal and on Friday, he met with Quebec City Mayor Régis Lebeaume. As Global's Raquel Fletcher reports, while the Federal Election Campaign could kick off any day now, the NDP is still struggling to find candidates.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has spent the last couple of days in Quebec.

On Thursday, he held a town hall-style meeting in Montreal, and Friday, he met with the mayor of Quebec City.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume complimented the federal leader, saying his French is “excellent.”

Originally from Windsor, Ont., Singh said he’s self-taught out of a love for the French language. His mission this week in Quebec before the writ drops, he said, is to inform Quebecers of the NDP’s platform.

“[We have] a plan to create 300,000 new jobs while we fight the climate crisis. We’ve got a real offer for Quebecers and we’re confident it’s going to connect with people during the campaign,” he said.

The problem is the NDP hasn’t been resonating so far. Recent polls show Singh’s party trailing behind the Liberals and Conservatives and even though the campaign could start any day, the NDP is still struggling to find candidates.

WATCH: Jagmeet Singh says they must move ‘urgently’ to meet emissions targets

According to the party’s own website, it has only recruited candidates for half of the 338 federal ridings and only 28 of 78 ridings in Quebec.

“There are always challenges and we’re working very hard,” Singh said.

Singh explained that one of those challenges is finding more women and minorities. One Montreal candidate said that is an essential NDP value.

“That, for me, is very important. It’s about inclusiveness, about openness, and no matter what the polls say, no matter what are the statistics, I’m very confident that we’re going to lead a great campaign,” Chu Anh Pham, the NDP candidate in Honoré Mercier, told Global News Morning.

In a new ad released this week, Singh also tries to connect to Quebecers on the identity issue.

“I’m not like the others. Like you, I’m proud of my identity,” he says.

Singh said he will not contest Bill 21, Quebec’s recent religious symbols ban, because it falls under provincial jurisdiction. Instead, he has another strategy.

“I’m hoping that my presence, here in Quebec and across Canada, shows people that you can be who you are and fight for a better province and a better country,” Singh said.

He has until election day on October 21 to prove he’s up to the task.

WATCH: NDP candidate Chu Anh Pham joins Global’s Andrea Howick

