Canada seeks meeting with China at WTO over canola ban

OTTAWA — Canada has requested a formal meeting with China at the World Trade Organization to resolve a Chinese ban on Canadian canola shipments.

International Trade Minister Jim Carr announced Friday that Canada is seeking a bilateral consultation at the WTO because the two sides have been unable to resolve the issue.

China’s decision to ban canola shipments is part of disintegrating relations with Canada following the RCMP’s December arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition request.

READ MORE: Canola farmers still uncertain about Chinese market access

Nine days later, China imprisoned two Canadian men, ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, on suspicion of spying in what is widely viewed as retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week that China uses arbitrary detentions as a tool to achieve its international and domestic political goals.

That comment sparked the ire of a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry on Friday, who reiterated Beijing’s position that Meng’s arrest had no basis in law, and that Canada was acting as an American pawn.

Carr said in a statement that Canada’s action at the WTO is part of its commitment to “rules-based international trade” on behalf of Canadian farmers who have been hit by the canola ban.

READ MORE: China calls Trudeau’s accusations of arbitrary detentions ‘purely unfounded’

“Canada has continued to engage with China at various levels with a view to resolving the issue. In order to make progress, Canada is seeking bilateral consultations at the WTO, which is the usual next step when direct engagement does not lead to resolution,” Carr said.

China blocked imports of Canadian canola seeds, alleging they found pests in some shipments. The federal government says it has tried unsuccessfully to send a delegation of inspectors to China to examine the evidence.

The government has supplied an additional $150 million in insurance to canola farmers.

“We stand by our robust food inspection system and will continue to keep farmers, producers and other stakeholders informed of our progress,” said Carr.