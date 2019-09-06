Driver charged after vehicle crashes into restaurant window in Ottawa’s south end: police

A man in his 50s is facing charges after a vehicle crashed into the front window of a burger restaurant on Bank Street in Ottawa’s south end and the driver attempted to leave the scene, Ottawa police say.

The Thursday evening incident left one person with minor injuries, according to police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon. That person wasn’t a passenger in the vehicle, she confirmed.

Officers were called to The Works restaurant, near the intersection of Bank and Albion streets, shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Gagnon said the driver tried to run away but people in the area prevented him from leaving the scene.

The driver has since been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to report a collision and failing to have an ignition interlock device on the vehicle he was driving, Gagnon said.

