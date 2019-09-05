Sports
September 5, 2019 11:28 pm
Updated: September 6, 2019 12:14 am

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to U.S. Open final, will face Serena Williams

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu advanced to the US Open finals on Thursday after defeating Belinda Bencic. She will now face Serena Williams in the final on Saturday.

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is on to the US Open final.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., continued her impressive season with a 7-6 (3), 7-5 win over Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic to advance to the Grand Slam tournament’s final.

WATCH: Bianca Andreescu says hard work helped get her to U.S. Open finals

Andreescu will face a familiar foe in 37-year-old legend Serena Williams.

The two played in last month’s Rogers Cup where Williams had to retire in the final after only four games due to back spasms.

That handed Andreescu her second WTA title of the season and made her the first Canadian to win the tournament since Faye Urban of Windsor, Ont., beat Vancouver’s Vicki Berner in 1969.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

bewlinda bencic
Bianca Andreescu
bianca andreescu finals
bianca andreescu semi finals
Serena Williams
Tennis
U.S Open

