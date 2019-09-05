Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to U.S. Open final, will face Serena Williams

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is on to the US Open final.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., continued her impressive season with a 7-6 (3), 7-5 win over Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic to advance to the Grand Slam tournament’s final.

Andreescu will face a familiar foe in 37-year-old legend Serena Williams.

The two played in last month’s Rogers Cup where Williams had to retire in the final after only four games due to back spasms.

That handed Andreescu her second WTA title of the season and made her the first Canadian to win the tournament since Faye Urban of Windsor, Ont., beat Vancouver’s Vicki Berner in 1969.