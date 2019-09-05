Edmonton police increase presence in river valley following indecent acts

Edmonton police have ramped up their presence in the river valley after several reports of a man exposing himself to people.

The Edmonton Police Service has received 11 reports of indecent acts in and around the river valley since mid-July.

Police said the incidents involve a man masturbating on the trail system near the Kinsmen Sports Centre, below Saskatchewan Drive. The incidents have happened on both sides of the river, between the Dudley B Menzies Bridge and 105 Street, police said in a media release Thursday afternoon.

The situation has recently escalated, with the man reportedly following women or attempting to grab or grope them, police said

Most of the incidents have happened between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Police are asking women in particular to be vigilant in the area, suggesting they carry a cellphone, travel with other people and inform family and friends of their route in the river valley and timelines to return home.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, standing five-foot-four to five-foot-nine in height. He has a slim build, short or shaved dark hair and facial hair or beard stubble.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.