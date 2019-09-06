Weather
September 6, 2019 1:21 pm
Updated: September 6, 2019 1:23 pm

Saskatchewan weather outlook: big cool-down on the way with rain

By Meteorologist  Global News

An upper trough drops in cool, cloudy and unsettled weather for the second week of school.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Major cool-down on the way with rain for the second week of school.

Summer 2019

Meteorological summer (June, July and August) ended up being about a degree colder than normal in Saskatoon with almost bang on average precipitation.

Both June and July recorded above-average precipitation with less than have of the normal amount of rain in August bringing the values down toward seasonal.

Summer 2019 was cooler than normal with near-normal precipitation in Saskatoon.

SkyTracker Weather

In Regina, the city recorded 122 per cent of its normal precipitation throughout the summer with temperatures trending just over half a degree colder than normal.

Regina recorded a slightly cooler and wetter than normal summer 2019.

SkyTracker Weather

Weather forecast

Friday

It was a cool start to the day in some areas with temperatures sneaking into mid-single digits across the region under mostly clear skies.

Clouds started sliding in during the morning, continuing into the afternoon as the mercury climbs into the low 20s.

Friday night

Clouds linger at times Friday night, helping keep conditions a bit milder, cooling back into high single digits or low double digits overnight.

Saturday

Showers are possible in extreme northern and southern Saskatchewan Saturday with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies rolling in across the rest of the region to start the weekend.

The mercury should manage to make it into the low 20s in Saskatoon and the high teens in Regina during the afternoon.

A mix of periods of clouds and sunny breaks is on the way for most of central and southern Saskatchewan on Saturday.

SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

A bit more sunshine is possible on Sunday as the mercury hovers around the 20-degree mark during the afternoon.

Clouds build back in across parts of central Saskatchewan along a warm front on Sunday.

SkyTracker Weather

Workweek outlook

The second week of school is shaping up to be a cool one with an upper trough bringing back the clouds and a chance of showers by mid-week as daytime highs get dunked back into the mid-teens some days.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Regina 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The Your Saskatchewan photo for September 6 was taken by Sheila Mann at Pasqua Lake:

The Your Saskatchewan photo for September 6 was taken by Sheila Mann at Pasqua Lake.

Sheila Mann / Viewer Submitted

