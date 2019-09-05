Hamilton’s Ron Foxcroft receives Order of Canada: ‘It’s quite emotional’

Ron Foxcroft has received Canada’s highest honour.

The businessman and former basketball referee was among those at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday to receive the Order of Canada from Governor General Julie Payette.

Foxcroft is the chairman, founder and CEO of whistle manufacturer Fox 40 International and CEO and chairman of the Fluke Transportation Group, and also worked as Canada’s only NCAA basketball referee.

Speaking to Global News after the ceremony, Foxcroft said it was an incredible experience.

“It’s quite emotional,” said Foxcroft.

“The whole thing is quite humbling, honestly.”

Foxcroft was joined by his wife, Marie, and his sons, Steve, Ronnie and Dave, for the ceremony. He said he had an opportunity to speak with some of the other recipients of the honour.

“It’s absolutely staggering to review some of the achievements of the fellow recipients,” he said “You kind of feel inept because how could you possibly be chosen to [receive] this amazing honour when there’s so many other people who have achieved so much?”

During the ceremony, Foxcroft was introduced with the nickname “Mr. Hamilton” — a moniker he said he was proud to take on.

“I’m happy to accept that recognition because Hamilton has given so much to my family and to us,” said Foxcroft. “And it goes back to what my mom and dad said many years ago.

“They said, ‘Ronald, you’ve got to give more than you take out of the city where you live and where you work.'”

The honour recognizes outstanding achievement and dedication to the community.

