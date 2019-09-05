Census reveals Edmonton’s population has topped 972,000

The 2019 Census has found Edmonton’s population now sits at 972,223. The city is projected to reach one million by the end of 2020.

The results were calculated as of April 1, which means the city has grown at a rate of 2.6 per cent per year since the last census in 2016.

In the last three years, the number of Edmonton residents has gone up 72,776.

More than half the city’s population is under the age of 39, which makes Edmonton young by Canadian standards. The largest population segment is between 30 and 39 years old.

“This is a great sign for Edmonton,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

“Edmonton’s growing and young population presents a number of economic benefits for our city. It speaks to our vibrancy and strengthens our local business community’s ability to attract and retain new investment.”

Edmonton’s actual population is likely higher than 972,223 — closer to 992,812 — when accounting for residents who didn’t complete the census questionnaire.

If the current trend continues, Edmonton’s population will likely surpass two million within the next 30 years.