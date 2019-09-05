‘Welcome to the Town of Erin’ sign cut down and stolen: OPP

Wellington County OPP is looking for those responsible in stealing the Town of Erin‘s welcome sign.

Police said the wooden sign that stood on Wellington Road 124 near Winston Churchill Boulevard was reported missing on Aug. 29.

It’s believed that sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. a number of suspects cut it down and then stole it.

OPP had said the sign was found, but later said it was still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website. Tips could possibly lead to a reward of up to $2,000.