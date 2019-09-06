Around The OHL: September Speculation

The guys are back for a new season of Around The OHL.

Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs return to bring you stories, interviews and everything you need to know about the league.

Ahead of the 2019-2020 season, the guys take a look at what storylines have caught their attention, off-season trades and go over the new rules the OHL is adopting, and what impact those new rules could have on the game.

Last season was the first time in the history of the league where three 16-year-old rookies scored 30 goals. As Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit) and Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting) get set for their sophomore seasons, the guys take a look at some of the young guns who could light up the OHL this season.

The CHL has announced that all 60 teams will be wearing new jerseys this season; the guys highlight the new look and some of the teams that went with new designs entirely.

With the news this week that Barrie Colts Head Coach Dale Hawerchuk is stepping away from the team for the season due to health concerns, we’ll look back at a conversation the guys had with Hawerchuk on an episode last season.

We wish Dale all the best and hope to see him back with the team.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

