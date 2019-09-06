Bob Layton: Vaping

Some of those vaping clouds are pretty big and behind those clouds, discussions continue on several aspects of e-cigarettes.

A campaign from Britain shows people reportedly able to get off tobacco with vaping, but other studies show many young people who start vaping will go on to become tobacco smokers.

Some viewers have told me they want to ban vaping that uses flavoured products and in their words, “save the children.”

Others say, “Bob, just mind your own business.”

Edmonton city councillor Michael Walters has concerns about vaping advertising but the city can only do so much. The province or Ottawa has to get involved.

As the amount of youth vaping increases, the city of Milwaukee has issued a health alert, urging people to stop vaping immediately. There is an outbreak of lung disease doctors think is linked to e-cigarettes.

They are urging people to get to a clinic if they experience anorexia, coughing, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, nausea, chest pain or shortness of breath.

With a list like that, the next thing I expected to hear was — “Ask your doctor if this is right for you.”

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.