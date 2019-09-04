Canada
September 4, 2019 8:27 pm
Updated: September 4, 2019 8:34 pm

Former Saskatchewan Hospital remains unsold

Saskatchewan Hospital was shut down with the opening of a new hospital in North Battleford.

Prairie North Health Region / Supplied
The historic Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford remains unsold, despite being open to offers for a month.

The massive complex was shut down with the opening of a new hospital earlier this year.

READ MORE: Roof at new Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford leaks, needs replacing

The main building alone is more than 250,000 square feet and there are several others, including more than a dozen cottages, a curling rink, and greenhouse.

Officials with the provincial government said the next step is to see if anyone wants to buy any of the movable buildings, like the cottages. That request for proposals will likely be issued later this month.

WATCH (March 8, 2019): Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford marks new beginning for psychiatric care

The province may have to tear down whatever does not sell.

At its height back in the 1950s, over 2,000 people lived at the old hospital.

