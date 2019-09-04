Cross with apparent satanic symbols found at Lake Ontario beach near Grafton

Northumberland OPP are appealing for information on the origins of a cross bearing apparent satanic symbols found on a Lake Ontario beach earlier this week.

On Wednesday, identification officers were called to the beach at the Nawautin Nature Sanctuary in Grafton, about 14 kilometres east of Cobourg, after numerous social media posts Tuesday featured photos of an upside-down cross with etchings on it at the beach. Some of the symbols included a pentagram.

The cross also bears the phrases “He Will Rise” and “He Will Burn Us” on it.

Some nearby rocks were also painted with pentagrams.

OPP took a number of photographs of the cross and area.

Police said that while there is no apparent crime, they are asking anyone to come forward with information on the origins of the cross. They can contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

