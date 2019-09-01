Cobourg police investigating after flag with hate symbol put up at west-end home

Cobourg police are looking for whoever put a flag with a swastika on it over a Canadian flag at a west-end home.

Police say the incident happened on Friday and was done without the knowledge of the homeowners.

The flag, which was taken down by police, was installed using zip ties.

Police say they canvassed the neighbourhood looking for evidence and are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.

