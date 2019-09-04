Manitoba PCs peg their election campaign promises at $856 million

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative leader Brian Pallister says $856 million in new campaign promises will be paid through finding efficiencies, selling unusable government property and reducing senior management.

The Tories have released price tags connected to promises they say they’ll keep if re-elected Sept. 10.

Pallister has repeated the party’s rallying cry that it would lower taxes and keep money in people’s pockets.

NDP leader Wab Kinew has criticized the Tories’ platform, saying it will result in cuts to health care and education.

Meanwhile, Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont has called for an independent tax review.

Paul Thomas, a political analyst at the University of Manitoba, says finding savings in government to pay for tax cuts plays well for the Tory base a week out from election day.

He says that while it’s weak in details, many PC supporters believe their legacy shows they keep their promises.

