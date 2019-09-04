Baby sea turtle rescued from harsh waves named ‘Dorian’

Hurricane Dorian has made the first few days of life for turtle hatchlings difficult after it narrowly missed the Florida coastline.

The Flagler Beach Fire Department shared a photo of one of its precious rescues on Facebook on Tuesday.

The little guy has aptly been named Dorian, after the storm that nearly took its life.

Baby turtle Dorian was the star of the department’s Facebook page, as they announced news of their ‘first’ rescue of the day.

“Flagler Beach Fire Department made its first rescue today. ‘Dorian’ the sea turtle was rescued from the beach after being caught in the turbulent surf by a Good Samaritan,” the post reads.

“The Flagler Beach Fire Department notified Florida Wildlife Control and was picked up by the Flagler Beach Sea Turtle Patrol. Dorian is expected to get some rest and will be released later this week to his home when the ocean waves subside.”

It appears baby Dorian is bringing some light and hope to a dire situation that left the Abacos Islands and Grand Bahama island completely devastated earlier this week.

“At least one made it,” one person commented on the post. “This is simply beautiful.”

Another described their own rescue mission, saying: “We saved 8 babies and about 30-50 eggs… I was a part of the rescue on Casey Key.”

“[We all] needed this story… Thanks,” a Facebook user replied, while one commented: “Wonderful and heartbreaking at the same time.”

As the Grand Bahama island was pounded by the Category 5 storm, one woman took it upon herself to save nearly 100 stray dogs.

Owner of The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, Chella Phillips took in 97 homeless pups when the streets flooded to an unimaginable depth.

On Sept. 1, the dog rescuer took to Facebook to share photos of the massive amount of dogs she’d taken into her home.

“97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom. It has been insane since last night,” she wrote.

“We have barricaded the refuge and nobody is outside… We may not get hit as hard as other islands, [and] each island has abundance of homeless dogs. My heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide.”

Phillips told Fox 4 that there are still hundreds of dogs roaming the streets, given that the majority are not spayed or neutered, and therefore breed out of control.

“You see them on the street, abused suffering, but they have this heart so big,” she told the broadcast station. “All they want is to give you all of their love.”

As the island now attempts to recover, the monster storm has weakened to a Category 2 and has begun making its way to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

As predicted, the storm got “dangerously close” to Florida on Tuesday night.

Georgia is expected to be hit on Wednesday and into Thursday night, while it’s projected to impact the Carolinas later that evening.

