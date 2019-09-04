Deaths on Manitoba highways during summer holding steady year over year: RCMP

Manitoba highways have been slightly safer this year, at least when it comes to traffic-related deaths on long weekends.

This year’s total highway deaths to date (between May 17 and Sept. 2) is holding steady at 30 – the same as 2018 – but according to Manitoba RCMP stats, the province has only seen three such fatalities on a long weekend, all between Aug. 2-5.

In 2019, there were no highway deaths on the May, July and September long weekends – the first year since 2016 with a zero over the September weekend in particular.

Over the past five years, according to RCMP numbers, the August long weekend has been the deadliest, with May long, comparatively, the safest.

