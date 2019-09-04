Cobourg man assaults officers during early morning arrest downtown: police

A Cobourg man faces multiple weapon and assault charges following an incident in downtown Cobourg early Wednesday.

Cobourg police say around 3:15 a.m., officers on patrol in the core area located a suspect who was wanted by OPP on an arrest warrant.

Police say the man attempted to flee on foot when advised he was under arrest.

It’s alleged he assaulted officers during his eventual arrest.

Kyle Grieder, 33, of Cobourg, was charged with:

Assaulting police with intent to resist arrest

Two counts of assaulting police

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Four counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg Wednesday.

