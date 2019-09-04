Canada
September 4, 2019 8:58 am

12-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end: police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

An aerial view of the scene where a boy was hit by a vehicle.

Global News
A A

Toronto police say a 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted the incident happened at Victoria Park Avenue and Surrey Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue East, just after 8 a.m.

The boy was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators said the driver remained on scene.

Police said the intersection is closed for the investigation.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
12 year old boy hit by car
Boy Hit By Car
boy hit by car toronto
Surrey Avenue
Toronto Police
Victoria Park and Lawrence
Victoria Park Avenue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.