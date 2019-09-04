12-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end: police

Toronto police say a 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted the incident happened at Victoria Park Avenue and Surrey Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue East, just after 8 a.m.

The boy was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators said the driver remained on scene.

Police said the intersection is closed for the investigation.

