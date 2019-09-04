Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto remain among world’s most livable cities: Economist

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) unveiled its 2019 Global Liveability Index on Tuesday, listing the top 10 most livable cities in the world.

At fifth place, Calgary ranked the highest of any Canadian cities, though it was down one spot from 2018.

Vancouver came in at number six, followed by Toronto, which was tied for seventh with Tokyo.

Vienna, Austria took home the title as the most livable city in the world for the second straight year.

The report scored 140 cities on five major categories:

Stability

Health Care

Culture and Environment

Education

Infrastructure

Calgary scored a perfect 100 in every category except culture and environment.

That score takes the temperature and “discomfort of climate to travellers” into account, along with religious restrictions and censorship.

In the report, The Economist said the report is meant to help provide benchmarks for developing cities and allow employers to better calculate hardship allowances when employees are asked to relocate.

“Our liveability rating quantifies the challenges that might be presented to an individual’s lifestyle in any given location,” reads the report. “It allows for direct comparison between locations.”

While the top ten cities haven’t changed since 2018, the report said overall scores in certain categories have improved worldwide.

“Over the past year we have observed that average scores for stability have risen, reflecting, in very general terms, a slight diminishing of the perceived threat of terrorism, after a period of acute concern.”

The report adds that some of the cities that saw jumps in their stability scores included regions that had very low scores to begin with, such as Tripoli, Libya, and Jakarta, Indonesia.

Below are the complete rankings for both the top ten most livable and least liveable cities.

Most livable:

1. Vienna, Austria

2. Melbourne, Australia

3. Sydney, Australia

4. Osaka, Japan

5. Calgary, Canada

6. Vancouver, Canada

7. Toronto, Canada

7. Tokyo, Japan

9. Copenhagen, Denmark

10. Adelaide, Australia

Least livable:

131. Caracas, Venezuela

132. Algiers, Algeria

133. Douala, Cameroon

134. Harare, Zimbabwe

135. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

136. Karachi, Pakistan

137. Tripoli, Libya

138. Dhaka, Bangladesh

139. Lagos, Nigeria

140. Damascus, Syria