Quebec, Ontario cities rank among 2019 top 10 list of best communities in Canada to raise families

Cities in Ontario and Quebec dominated Maclean’s list of best Canadian communities in which to raise families in 2019.

Of the top 10 cities on the list of 100, seven were in Ontario while three were situated in Quebec.

In its research, the magazine gathered data on 415 Canadian towns and cities, comparing wealth, economy, affordability, population growth, demographics, commute times, crime, weather, access to health care, amenities and culture.

To discover which cities were best suited to raising families, additional data were included, such as the percentage of the population under the age of 15 and the percentage of families with children, awarding more points to cities with lots of kids.

Also factored in were the cost and availability of child care as well as access to higher education.

Among the reasons that communities in Ontario ranked so well, according to Maclean’s, were the fact that the province “has Canada’s lowest health-care wait times, and its small towns have the least crime in the country.”

The top 10 communities in Canada to raise families in 2019 are:

Burlington, Ont. LaSalle, Ont. Oakville, Ont. Blainville, Que. Milton, Ont. Russell, Ont. Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. Deux-Montagnes, Que. Aurora, Ont. Ottawa, Ont.

