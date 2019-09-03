2 injured after shots fired in Surrey
Two males were injured after shots were fired in a busy area of Fraser Heights on Tuesday.
Around 12 police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene near 160 Street and 111 Avenue, about half a block away from Erma Stephenson Elementary.
A black Chrysler with a blown-out driver’s-side window and several bullet holes crashed into a fence.
Witnesses told Global news they saw two people taken away by ambulance. RCMP said the two suffered
RCMP say they believe the incident was targeted.
More to come…
