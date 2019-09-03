Surrey
September 3, 2019 10:13 pm
Updated: September 3, 2019 10:23 pm

2 injured after shots fired in Surrey

RCMP are responding to reports of shots fired in Surrey.

Two males were injured after shots were fired in a busy area of Fraser Heights on Tuesday.

Around 12 police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene near 160 Street and 111 Avenue, about half a block away from Erma Stephenson Elementary.

A black Chrysler with a blown-out driver’s-side window and several bullet holes crashed into a fence.

Witnesses told Global news they saw two people taken away by ambulance. RCMP said the two suffered

RCMP say they believe the incident was targeted.

More to come…

