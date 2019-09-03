2 injured after shots fired in Surrey

Two males were injured after shots were fired in a busy area of Fraser Heights on Tuesday.

Around 12 police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene near 160 Street and 111 Avenue, about half a block away from Erma Stephenson Elementary.

At 160th and 110 in Surrey where we are hearing of a double shooting. This area is right across the street from an elementary school @CKNW @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/rU2UWfprA1 — Robyn Crawford (@rcrawford980) September 4, 2019

A black Chrysler with a blown-out driver’s-side window and several bullet holes crashed into a fence.

Witnesses told Global news they saw two people taken away by ambulance. RCMP said the two suffered

RCMP say they believe the incident was targeted.

More to come…

