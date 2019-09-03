Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare for rematch with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-3) are shifting focus to Saturday’s rematch against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-3), following their 19-17 win on the Labour Day long weekend.

Brett Lauther’s 26-yard field goal walked off the game, sending both fans and players into a frenzy.

“It was an incredible game and a game that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Riders quarterback Cody Fajardo said.

But now, it’s time to turn the page as the Riders intend to continue their climb to the top of the CFL’s West Division.

READ MORE: Riders edge Blue Bombers in Labour Day Classic

With a win in Winnipeg this weekend, the Riders would leapfrog the Bombers into first place.

“It’s going to be a big challenge. Anytime you’re facing the same team back-to-back, you know they’re going to make adjustments, they’re going to be ready for you,” Riders running back William Powell said.

“They’re going to go back to the drawing board and do what they need to do to stop us.”

Bombers QB Chris Streveler rushed for 65 yards and ran one in for a touchdown in the Labour Day Classic.

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said they’ll have to a do a better job at stopping him when the two teams meet again.

READ MORE: First place Bombers have underdog status ahead of Labour Day Classic

“We got to tackle better. That’s probably the most pressing thing I see on defence. We got to tackle better, especially on those one-on-one matchups,” Dickenson said.

After an emotional win on Sunday, Dickenson said he expects a similar type of match on Saturday, but knows a victory won’t come easy.

“It will be a good rematch, we know that. They’ll be a fired up and loaded for bear, so to speak,” Dickenson said.

“We’re anticipating a loud, rowdy environment over there. We’ll practice for it, but it will be a lot harder to win that game.”

After a 1-3 start to the season, the Riders have won six straight games.

WATCH: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – Aug. 28