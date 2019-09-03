Six stolen bikes recovered during long weekend: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP say four bikes stolen during the long weekend were returned just in time for back to school.

The four youth BMX bikes, according to police, were stolen from a residence along the 1600 block of 30th Avenue, with the theft taking place overnight Sunday.

On Monday, police say officers began conducting extensive patrols to areas known to house stolen property, and that the bikes were located just hours after the report was received.

“The relationships that our officers have within the community allowed them to gather enough [information] for the quick recovery of the bikes and to get them back to their rightful owner before they were altered or modified,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“The officers were happy to return the bikes to the youths just prior to the school year commencing.”

In addition, police say officers also recovered two additional mountain bikes that are being returned to the rightful owners.

Vernon RCMP added the investigation into the stolen bikes is still continuing.