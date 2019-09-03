Student in custody following Guelph high school stabbing: police

Guelph police say a student is in custody and another is in hospital following a stabbing at College Heights Secondary School on the first day of class.

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, just as students were heading home from the school at College Avenue and Centennial Road.

READ MORE: Man, 55, seriously injured after being struck by van in downtown Guelph

Police said another student was airlifted to hospital by Ornge air ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing, but police said they would have more information on Wednesday morning.

WATCH: (Aug. 16, 2019) Stabbing on Dublin Street in Peterborough

Several police vehicles could be seen around College Heights following the incident, including a forensic identification van.

Officers were seen going in and out of the school but cleared the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

READ MORE: More charges laid against Guelph man in child pornography investigation

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call 519-824-1212. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A request for comment from the Upper Grand District School Board was not immediately returned.

#BREAKING: Police now confirming that a student was stabbed and airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Another student is in custody. pic.twitter.com/PGMplNQMT4 — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) September 3, 2019