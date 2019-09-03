Crime
September 3, 2019 6:01 pm

Student in custody following Guelph high school stabbing: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say a student was stabbed at College Heights Secondary School on Tuesday afternoon.

Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Guelph police say a student is in custody and another is in hospital following a stabbing at College Heights Secondary School on the first day of class.

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, just as students were heading home from the school at College Avenue and Centennial Road.

Police said another student was airlifted to hospital by Ornge air ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing, but police said they would have more information on Wednesday morning.

Several police vehicles could be seen around College Heights following the incident, including a forensic identification van.

Officers were seen going in and out of the school but cleared the scene at around 5:30 p.m.

Any witnesses who have yet to speak with police are asked to call 519-824-1212. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A request for comment from the Upper Grand District School Board was not immediately returned.

