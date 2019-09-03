New elementary school opens in Airdrie

Airdrie, Alta., celebrated the opening of a new Catholic elementary school on Tuesday.

St. Veronica School, part of the Calgary Catholic School District, has 360 students enrolled with room for up to 750.

“We will grow quickly because the need for the school is strong,” said principal Pat Quinn.

“We are in the southwest corner of Airdrie. There is a lot of growth in this corner of Airdrie. It’ll fill quickly. I am excited, I know the parents are excited that we have a school and it’s opening today.”

Quinn said it’s a place of learning with the latest technology and it was finished ahead of schedule.

“A lot of things went very, very right,” Quinn said. “The school was supposed to open in 2020, one year from today, and it’s opened today. You don’t hear about that very often. So we are pretty excited we are so far ahead of schedule.”

Brad Chadwick is delighted about the new educational space for his children.

“The school has been at capacity for a really long time — overcapacity, in fact,” he said. “So it’s definitely needed.”

His daughter, Brooklyn Chadwick, is going into Grade 6.

“I get to meet new people and start over from my old school,” she said.

“I’m super excited to go to this school and it looks super good,” said her brother Caiden, who is heading into Grade 3.

Parent Sonja Hartnell said the new building is a wonderful opportunity for her kids.

“It’s great to have a school close to home and they are very excited,” she said.

The official opening will happen Thursday with a visit from the education minister.