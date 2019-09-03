Crash on Chilliwack Lake Road leaves one person dead, coroner investigating

A single-vehicle crash on a remote stretch of Chilliwack Lake Road left one person dead on Tuesday.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said it was called to an area of the road near the Alison Pool Campground just before 6:20 a.m., and responded with several ground crews and an air ambulance.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said a vehicle crashed into a tree.

However, when officers arrived, the vehicle’s lone occupant was already dead, it said.

Police said the area would be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time” while the Chilliwack Traffic Service and Lower Mainland District Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigated.

The BC Coroners Service said it was also investigating, however said it did could not yet confirm the age or gender of the victim.

