Winnipegger bear-sprayed in confrontation with man who broke into his garage: police

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after an early morning break-and-enter turned violent in the Richmond West area.

Police said they were called about two men fighting on Pembina Highway around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, and when they arrived, they found the suspect with a can of bear spray and an injured victim.

The victim was treated at the scene for the effects of bear spray, and the suspect was taken to hospital for treatment because he was highly intoxicated, police said.

Police said a man had broken into a vehicle on Almondel Key and stolen a number of items, including a garage door opener, which he used to get into a nearby garage.

The homeowner heard a noise in the garage and confronted the man, who ran away.

Police said the homeowner chased the suspect to a business in the 3000 block of Pembina Highway, and was attacked with the bear spray during the chase.

Trent James Clifford Fraser, 19, faces charges of breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, theft under $5,000, and mischief under $5,000.

He was also charged with failing to comply with both a probation order and a recognizance, and has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

