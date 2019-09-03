Fight against Dutch elm disease by keeping trees healthy in Saskatchewan

The annual elm tree pruning ban has come to an end across Saskatchewan.

A province-wide ban for pruning elm trees to help reduce the spread of Dutch elm disease (DED) ended on Sept. 1.

READ MORE: Regina’s 1st case of Dutch elm disease of 2019 discovered

Related Aquatic invasive species pose risk to Saskatchewan waterbodies

It is in place each year from April 1 to Aug. 31 to ensure that elm bark beetles, which spread the disease, are not attracted to freshly pruned trees when the insects are most active.

DED has killed thousands of elm trees in Canada, according to City of Saskatoon officials. They noted it was first discovered in Saskatchewan in 1981 and continues to be found in more areas throughout the province.

Regular pruning outside the ban period helps keep elm trees healthier and less vulnerable to all types of diseases, including DED.

Under Saskatchewan law, commercial pruners must complete a recognized training program or be under the supervision of someone who has completed one.

WATCH (March 15, 2019): Pruning tips for trees and bushes

Provincial regulations also restrict elm wood storage, especially firewood, as it is a common habitat for the elm bark beetle.

For more information, people can contact their local municipality or the Ministry of Environment at 1-800-567-4224.