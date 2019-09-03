Hurricane Dorian
September 3, 2019 11:51 am
Updated: September 3, 2019 1:01 pm

Latest track for hurricane Dorian has powerful storm headed for the Maritimes

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Hurricane Dorian has ripped through the Bahamas, destroying homes and flooding the streets.

A A

Hurricane Dorian is expected to have an impact on the Maritimes later this week.

The latest computer models from the National Hurricane Centre in Miami suggest the storm could reach Nova Scotia by Saturday morning, maintaining hurricane-force winds.

READ MORE: Hurricane Dorian cripples Bahamas before inching north towards Florida, North Carolina

Story continues below

However, the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax says Dorian’s eventual track could take it out to sea, where there wouldn’t be much impact on the region.

Still, the centre’s latest hurricane tracking map shows Dorian travelling along Nova Scotia’s Atlantic coast, churning out winds that could reach more than 130 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: Nearly 2,000 Canadians may be in Hurricane Dorian’s path: Global Affairs Canada

Earlier in the day, the Category 3 hurricane seemed to stall over the Bahamas, where its 190-kilometre-per-hour winds pounded the islands, wrecked thousands of homes and killed at least five people.

The United Nations and the International Red Cross began mobilizing to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Category 3 hurricane
Hurricane Dorian
National Hurricane Centre
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast
Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.