September 3, 2019 11:18 am
Updated: September 3, 2019 11:41 am

PC Party of Manitoba pledges to phase out education property taxes

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Manitoba PC leader and premier Brian Pallister speaks during a press conference at a medical clinic in Winnipeg, Monday, August 26, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Brian Pallister says his party intends to phase out education property taxes if the PC Party of Manitoba is elected next week.

“Manitoba has one of the most complicated and uneven education property tax regimes in the country,” said Pallister in a release. “Education property taxes will be phased out – saving homeowners thousands of dollars each year on their property tax bill when fully implemented.”

The average household would see about $2,000 in savings, he said.

Pallister made the announcement as he released his party’s full platform Tuesday, which includes tax rollbacks, a promise of $2 billion in health care funding, 20 new schools and an ambitious plan to grow the economy by 40,000 full time jobs.

Some social media reaction:

