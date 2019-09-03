Man seriously injured in early morning Belleville shooting, police say

An unidentified man suffered serious injuries after he was shot, Belleville police say.

Local police were called to the area of Frank and Union streets in Belleville at 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate a report of a shooting.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was transferred to Kingston General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Belleville police, along with provincial police, searched the scene for suspects but came up empty-handed.

The investigation is ongoing and Belleville police are actively looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Police are also asking that anyone with information about the incident contact Det. Const. Mark Abrams at 613-966-0882 ext. 2322 or by email at mabrams@police.belleville.on.ca, or Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.