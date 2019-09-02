Winnipeg police make arrest in Pritchard shooting homicide

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a man was shot at a party at a house on Pritchard Avenue on August 22.

Police arrested 24-year-old Bradley Shawn Thomas after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Thomas was taken into custody Friday and charged with:

Second-degree murder

Discharging a restricted firearm or a prohibited firearm with intent

Possession of a weapon

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

Police say the victim is 26-year-old Kyle Allan Malanchuk and that he and Thomas were at a party when he was shot in the upper body and later died.