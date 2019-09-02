Winnipeg police make arrest in Pritchard shooting homicide
Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a man was shot at a party at a house on Pritchard Avenue on August 22.
Police arrested 24-year-old Bradley Shawn Thomas after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Thomas was taken into custody Friday and charged with:
- Second-degree murder
- Discharging a restricted firearm or a prohibited firearm with intent
- Possession of a weapon
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
Police say the victim is 26-year-old Kyle Allan Malanchuk and that he and Thomas were at a party when he was shot in the upper body and later died.
