Man dies after being knocked from boat in Hants County, N.S.

A 76-year-old man has died after being knocked from a boat by a wave and injured by the boat’s propeller on Sunday.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Windsor RCMP responded to the boating accident on Panuke Lake in Three Mile Plains.

Police, EHS and fire personnel attended the scene and provided first aid to the man, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the matter remains under investigation.