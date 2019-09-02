World
September 2, 2019 9:10 am
Updated: September 2, 2019 9:13 am

U.S. Coast Guard working to rescue more than 30 occupants from burning boat in California

The U.S. Coast Guard in Los Angeles says it has launched “multiple rescue assets” to rescue more than 30 people from a boat near Santa Cruz Island early Monday morning.

In a tweet issued just after 8 a.m. ET, the coast guard said the 75-foot vessel was reported as being on fire.

According to the tweet, a group of crew members have been rescued. One suffered minor injuries.

The coast guard says efforts are continuing to evacuate the remaining passengers.

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.

-More to come…

