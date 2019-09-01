‘A life-threatening situation:’ Everything you need to know about hurricane Dorian

Dorian made landfall Sunday as the strongest hurricane ever experienced in the northwestern Bahamas.

The storm has battered the Caribbean country’s Abaco islands with sustained winds of nearly 300 km/h, and it’s expected to head north towards the U.S. early this week.

Here’s what’s happened so far.

How strong is it?

Dorian is a Category 5 — in the same class as hurricanes Katrina and Maria. (Category 5 is the most powerful and dangerous type of hurricane in the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale).

The storm can be seen clearly from the International Space Station, as a video released by NASA on Sunday shows.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Dorian is currently tied for the second strongest hurricane landfall on record with sustained winds of 298 km/h.

The agency is warning of potentially “catastrophic” damage.

When is it hitting and where?

The storm made landfall twice in the Bahamian Abaco Islands, at Elbow Cay and Marsh Harbour, on Sunday afternoon.

NHC says as of 4 p.m. EDT, the hazards are wind gusts at over 354 km/h and a storm surge of 5.5 metres to 7 metres above normal tide levels along with higher “destructive waves.”

“This is a life-threatening situation. Residents in the Abacos should stay in their shelter. Do not venture into the eye if it passes over your location,” the agency stated.

In the coming days, the hurricane is expected to head north towards the U.S. ⁠— potentially leaving millions in its path ⁠— though it’s unclear exactly where Dorian could strike.

Hurricane warnings and watches were issued for parts of Florida’s east coast on Sunday around 5 p.m.

Even if the storm doesn’t make landfall in Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas, it could still pack a punch for coastal areas.

“Some weakening is expected (Sunday and Monday) as the storm slows down and lingers over the northern Bahamas,” said Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“But Dorian is expected to remain a very dangerous and increasingly large storm into early next week as it skirts the U.S. east coast from Florida to the Carolinas.”

What impact is Dorian having so far?

Authorities in the Bahamas say they are receiving preliminary reports of heavy damages in areas being pounded by Hurricane Dorian.

Joy Jibrilu, director general of the Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, told reporters there is a huge amount of damage to property and infrastructure from the hurricane crossing the northwest part of the island archipelago.

She adds “it’s devastating” but cautions that so far there is “luckily no loss of life reported.”

Residents on Abaco posted video on social media showing floodwaters halfway up the sides of single-family homes with parts of the roofs torn off.

Car alarms blared across the island, which was littered with twisted metal and splintered wood.

Forecasters predicted up to 76 centimetres of rain.

Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of the Bahamas on Friday. On Sunday, mandatory orders were issued for coastal areas of Palm Beach County and Martin County in Florida.

“If you live in these areas, heed the warning and listen to your local officials,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Twitter Sunday morning. “This is a dangerous hurricane. Your safety is paramount.”

South Carolina was also placed under a state of emergency on Sunday.

Some airports in Florida and the Bahamas — including Orlando International airport and Grand Bahama International Airport — have closed or have made plans to do so.

On Friday, WestJet announced it would not be flying customers to or from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., “until it is safe to resume flying.”

In a post on its website, the airline said customers flying from Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers, Tampa and Nassau are covered under the airline’s flexible change/cancel policy until Sept. 3.

Similarly, Air Canada says, it has implemented a policy which makes it possible for some customers with reservations affected by hurricane Dorian to make voluntary changes to their itinerary.

