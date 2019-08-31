Crime
August 31, 2019 11:45 am
Updated: August 31, 2019 11:49 am

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting at Mississauga hotel

By Web Writer  Global News

Police at the scene of a shooting at a Mississauga hotel early Saturday.

John Hanley / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting inside a Mississauga hotel early Saturday.

Police said officers received a call shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Hurontario Street and Britannia Road.

A police spokesperson told Global News a 28-year-old man who had been shot at a hotel in the area was transported to a Toronto trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

As of late Saturday morning, police said he remains in critical condition in hospital.

While investigators said the shooting occurred inside the hotel, it is unclear if it happened in a room or in another part of the building.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting but they are searching for a male suspect last seen leaving the area on foot.

He is described as being bald and six feet tall with a muscular build.

The shooting came just a few hours before another shooting in Peel Region early Saturday.

Just before 5 a.m., a man was shot dead in an industrial area in Brampton.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

