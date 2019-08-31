Cleanup continues at Halifax hospital after heavy rainfall causes flooding

Cleanup efforts continue after Thursday night’s heavy rain flooded areas of a Halifax hospital.

Here are some photos of the damage to ceiling tiles and carpet at the VG's Dickson Building. The health authority says last night's heavy rain resulted in water coming through the roof. #Halifax @globalhalifax @HealthNS pic.twitter.com/7VW8ukXrex — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) August 30, 2019

Officials say water came through the roof of the Dickson Building of the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

The most significantly affected areas include dermatology, internal medicine, surgery and medical physics research on the fourth floor, as well as the E-N-T area and diagnostic imaging on the third floor.

READ MORE: NSHA seeks public’s help in locating missing patient

In total, 47 dermatology treatment appointments were cancelled yesterday and about 50 more that were scheduled for Tuesday have also been cancelled.