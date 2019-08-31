Health
August 31, 2019 10:30 am

Cleanup continues at Halifax hospital after heavy rainfall causes flooding

By Staff The Canadian Press

Officials say water came through the roof of the Dickson Building of the Victoria General site.

Nova Scotia Health Authority
Cleanup efforts continue after Thursday night’s heavy rain flooded areas of a Halifax hospital.

Officials say water came through the roof of the Dickson Building of the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

The most significantly affected areas include dermatology, internal medicine, surgery and medical physics research on the fourth floor, as well as the E-N-T area and diagnostic imaging on the third floor.

In total, 47 dermatology treatment appointments were cancelled yesterday and about 50 more that were scheduled for Tuesday have also been cancelled.

