‘They’re going to be missed’: Beloved Toronto Cuban restaurant to close after 25 years

A popular Cuban eatery in Toronto‘s west-end is closing after 25 years in business, a move that has some in the community mourning its loss and worried about what will fill its place.

Julie’s Cuban Restaurant, located on Dovercourt Road between Little Portugal and Trinity-Bellwoods, is set to permanently close on Sunday after opening under its current owners in 1994.

“[It’s] bittersweet. Many different emotions,” Sylvia Llewellyn said, reflecting on the decision to sell.

Llewellyn has run the restaurant with her husband Jesus Baute Quintanal, who is also the chef. Ever since announcing their plans, there have been a lot of goodbyes.

“The wedding rehearsals, the pregnancies, the getting engaged — all those wonderful memories,” Llewellyn said.

“And now they want to come back visit one more time.”

Karen Sevcik said she has stopped by every summer on her visits from Edmonton to see her sister and family.

“We come for the mojitos and the corn fritters and the guacamole — it’s all fantastic,” Sevcik said.

“It’s so delicious and they’re going to be missed.”

Sitting across at the same table, her sister, Liane Hunt, said she agreed.

“I think I gasped, actually. I was so sad to hear they were closing,” Hunt said.

“We loved coming out here and it was sad but I was happy for them. Twenty-five years in the restaurant business has got to be hard work.”

A few tables away, Darcie Vany prepared to pay for her last meal at Julie’s, marking the end of five years of regular visits.

“It’s just a great place. The ambiance is really great,” Vany told Global News.

“I love the ceviche. It’s the best ceviche in town.”

What’s to come

Randy Kerr, president of the Beaconsfield Village Residents Association, said the decades-old restaurant was the right fit for the area. As Toronto’s Entertainment District shifts west, he said he is concerned about what could come next.

“If there is the intent of making a ‘Julie’s 2’ but bigger, better, louder and busier, then there’s going to be some neighbourhood blowback,” Kerr said.

Llewellyn said she and her husband sold to a small developer.

“He put in an offer I couldn’t refuse, really,” she said.

Llewellyn said she understand the plans for the property are in part residential, but the specifics remain unclear.