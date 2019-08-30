Labour Day Weekend in Regina: events, hours, and city reminders

It’s the last long weekend of summer in Regina, and the countdown to the first day of the 2019/20 school year. If you’re looking for one last hurrah this summer, there are several ways to enjoy the Labour Day long weekend in the city.

Shake the Lake will take over the Conexus Art Centre on Friday and Saturday. The rock festival features Loverboy, 54-40, STYX, and Burton Cummings, among others.

Arguably the biggest event this weekend will see two rivals battling it out on the Mosaic Stadium field for the Labour Day Classic on Sunday. The Saskatchewan Roughriders will face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and although the tickets to the game are sold out, Fan Day invites families to meet and greet Roughriders players before with an autograph signing and practice beginning at 11:30 p.m.

Local music venue The Revival Room is opening its doors once again for its “revival.” The former owner announced it would shut its doors at the end of April. New ownership has since taken over and there will be a grand-opening celebration on Friday night.

The Saskatchewan Science Centre will be hosting its 2nd annual “Labour Day Play Day,” on Sunday. The event invites residents to try carnival activities from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

“It’s a great way to say farewell to summer, experience a little bit of joy in JoyLab, and spend time with friends and family,” said Sandy Baumgartner, CEO of the Saskatchewan Science Centre.

Labour Day hours in Regina

Civic offices: Closed.

Landfill: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

Garbage collection: All garbage will be picked up as usual.

Recycling: All recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed.

Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Office closed. Gates open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre /Art Gallery of Regina: Closed.

North West Leisure Centre: Closed for annual maintenance.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex Lawson Aquatic Centre: Pool closed for annual maintenance. Strength and conditioning area open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fieldhouse: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking Meters: Meters not in effect.

Outdoor Pools: Dewdney and Massey open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then closed for the season. Regent will close to the public on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. but will open on Sept. 2 for dog swim only (pre-registration for this event was required). Wascana opens 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then is closed for the season on Sept. 15.

The Saskatchewan government is reminding residents to slow down during the long weekend, watch for farm equipment, and drive safely.

“The Labour Day weekend is a busy one for travellers and we need to remember to pay attention to our surroundings,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said. “We are all excited for the Labour Day Classic and for one more long weekend this summer, but we still need to remember to be courteous and drive safely on the highway.”

“We anticipate that our many provincial parks will be busy this weekend and I would remind travellers to take extra care on the road,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said. “During my playing days, I wore number 60 and my main responsibility was to protect the quarterback. The number 60 is also there to protect our highway workers, so slow down for the safety of those people.”

New school zone speeds come into effect Tuesday. School zones have been changed from 40 km/h to 30 km/h, something Regina city council approved in April.

The new speed limit will be regulated from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 365 days a year, instead of the previous 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours.

