Winnipeg’s fall giveaway weekend set for Sept. 7-8

It’s September, which means back to school, cooler temperatures… and giveaway weekend.

Winnipeg’s fall curbside giveaway weekend takes place Sept. 7 and 8, and the city is encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity to find a new home for your used items… or find some new (to you) treasures.

To participate, put unwanted household items – anything from books to clothing to furniture to sporting goods – at the curb on your front street with a sign or sticker that says ‘FREE’.

While some items are prohibited, such as toilets or anything infested with bed bugs, there’s a wide range of household stuff you can put out. A full list of do’s and don’ts is available at the city’s website or by calling 311.

If you’re cruising the neighbourhood looking for free items, make sure you obey all traffic laws and only take items marked ‘FREE’. The city is encouraging Winnipeggers to store non-giveaway items out of sight to avoid any confusion.

Mark your calendar —giveaway weekend is coming up September 7 and 8! Give your reusable items a new home. https://t.co/dPSsj4rtI2 pic.twitter.com/P8XghpHZkZ — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) August 30, 2019

