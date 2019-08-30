Birds of Prey exhibit to open at Waterloo Region Museum next week

A new exhibit titled Birds of Prey is set to open at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum on Sept. 6.

Birds of Prey was created by the Royal British Columbia Museum, which says it features specimens displayed in natural poses and surrounded by elements suggestive of their habitats.

Museum visitors will have an opportunity to look fearsome predators in the eye as part of the exhibit.

“Birds of prey have been feared and admired by societies throughout the world,” Adèle Hempel, manager and curator of Region of Waterloo Museums, said in a statement. “This extraordinary exhibit features 19 species of vulture, hawk, eagle, falcon and 16 species of owl that are found in Canada.”

The exhibit will run until Jan. 5, 2020.

There was a lot of sadness when we packed away the Coming of Age exhibit last month, but our newest exhibit is going to blow you away. We welcome Birds of Prey, an exhibit from the Royal British Columbia Museum in 10 days! Swoop in and see it September 6.https://t.co/5j2HUIzyax pic.twitter.com/UsJhBXzmuD — WaterlooRegionMuseum (@WRegionMuseum) August 28, 2019