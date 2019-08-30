London man charged after two loaded handguns, $41K in drugs seized from home: police

A London Ont. man is facing firearms and drugs-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Brisbon Street.

The Guns and Drugs Section, comprised of members of the London Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police, executed the search warrant on Aug. 28.

Police say they seized two loaded 9mm handguns and 51 rounds of ammunition for the firearms. They also seized, 165 grams of cocaine, worth $16,500, and 2,516 grams of marijuana, worth $25,160, as well as various drug paraphernalia, police say.

READ MORE: London man, 27, charged with child luring for 2nd time in a month

Police have charged a 28-year-old London man with three counts of careless storage of firearm or ammunition, two counts of knowingly possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a prohibited fire arm.

The man has also been charged with various drug related offenses and breach of probation.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Sept. 3.

WATCH BELOW: Drugs often the underlying cause for other crimes in a community, say RCMP