Teen break-in suspect who allegedly tried to run over officer charged with attempted murder

A teenager accused of breaking into a residence in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday has been charged with attempted murder after Ottawa police allege he tried to flee by car and nearly struck an officer intentionally.

The reported break-and-enter incident happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Netley Circle off Findlay Creek Drive, according to the police department.

When responding officers tried to stop two suspects in a vehicle, the 17-year-old driver “attempted to run over a police officer,” the police service said in a news release Friday.

“No one was injured, and both suspects were arrested without further incident,” police said.

The 17-year-old and an 18-year-old are now facing charges.

The youth has been charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police and breaking and entering. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Ottawa police said.

The 18-year-old, who is from Ottawa, has been charged with breaking and entering, according to the release. He was released on a promise to appear in court in September, police said.

Police said investigators are exploring possible links to other reported break-ins in the Riverside South and Barrhaven areas.