Motorcyclist still in critical condition after crash in Ottawa’s east end: police

Ottawa police say a man in his 40s remains in hospital in critical condition after a collision between the motorcycle he was driving and another vehicle in the city’s east end on Thursday evening.

Police say the collision happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard and Borland Drive in Orléans.

The motorcyclist suffered a “critical head injury” despite wearing a helmet, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service said on Friday morning.

The man was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived, according to Marc-Antoine Deschamps. Paramedics used a defibrillator to restart his heart, but he remained “touch and go” on the way to the local trauma centre, he said.

Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said there were road closures following the collision, but the intersection reopened to traffic on Friday morning.

Collision investigators are probing the crash, she said.