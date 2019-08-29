Seattle man goes on racist rant, tries to run man over, is beaten with hammer: police

Seattle police are investigating a bizarre incident in a north Seattle parking lot that began with a man shouting racial slurs and ended with a broken arm for the instigator.

According to police, the dispute shaped up around 9:30 a.m., Thursday, in the 8900 block of Aurora Avenue.

Police say the suspect, a 52-year-old white man, admitted to pulling into the parking lot and yelling racial slurs at a black man who was sitting with a group of friends.

According to police, witnesses described the suspect yelling at the victim from his car, then getting out of the vehicle and continuing the tirade.

The victim began walking away from the scene, at which point the suspect got back into his vehicle and attempted to run the man over twice — first driving forward, then in reverse, police said.

Police said at that point, the victim reached through the vehicle’s window and began punching his aggressor before trying to leave the scene again, according to witnesses.

The suspect then threw a hammer at the victim, but missed, police said.

The victim picked the hammer up and beat the driver with it, breaking his arm, before running away, police said.

When police arrived, they were unable to find the victim, and investigators say he has yet to report the incident to 911.

The suspect was taken to Seattle’s Northwest Hospital for treatment, police said.