Missing 12-year-old last seen in Winnipeg’s West End: police

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public for help in finding a missing girl.

Haley McKelvey, 12, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the city’s West End.

She’s described as 4’5″, 115 lbs, with long, black, straight hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: Missing teen last seen in northwest Winnipeg found safely

The missing girl was last seen wearing a black vest with “Red Man” on the front, as well as jeans and black sandals.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

WATCH: Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman