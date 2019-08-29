Winnipeggers react to leaders’ debate

On Wednesday party leaders from Manitoba’s four major parties faced off for their first — and possibly only — televised debate in the lead up to September’s provincial election.

It was a 50-minute debate that saw party leaders try to sway support ahead of the first day of advanced polling across the province.

For voters like Theresa Friesen, tuning in was key in solidifying who would get her vote.

READ MORE: Advance voting for Manitoba 2019 provincial election begins

“It clarified a lot of things for me,” she said. “I was a little on the border of who to vote for because I’m really strong for the environment and health and cutting down the debt is extremely important. So it did help me, it clarified and it was good to hear them all speak.”

Friesen said she was able to rewind the debate to hear what each politician was saying, but was disappointed to see NDP leader Wab Kinew and PC leader Brian Pallister talking over each other.

“I just wish they wouldn’t interrupt each other, that was the thing. I really wanted to focus. We would rewind it and listen over and over,” she said.

WATCH Manitoba provincial party leaders offer their closing statements

Probe Research’s Curtis Brown also tuned into the debate.

“People always talk about big moments in the debate or knock out punches, I don’t think we really saw anything like that where there was any clear blow that was landed,” he said.

The topics discussed ranged from health care, the environment, and crime and the economy, but Brown says many Manitobans have likely already made up their minds.

“The perception is that this isn’t going to be a change election. When there’s a potential for the government to change, people tend to be more engaged. Historically Manitobans give politicians at least two terms,” he said.

READ MORE: Economy, health care focus of televised Manitoba provincial leaders’ debate

Cameron Dempster doesn’t know who he is voting for yet, but didn’t watch the debate because he assumed it would just be politicians sticking to their talking points.

“I don’t see anything really positive that would make me change my mind or think about the issues coming out of the debates,” he said.

Advanced voting takes place across the province until Sept. 5 and election day is Sept. 10.

RELATED VIDEO: Global’s Amber McGuckin reports on the highlights of the provincial election debate.