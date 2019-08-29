N.B. government seizes dry dock in dispute with Quebec builder

The New Brunswick government has seized a partly built floating dry dock in a dispute with the Quebec-based company building it.

Ocean Group is building the $13-million project in Bas-Caraquet, N.B., but plans to tow it to Quebec for completion, claiming it can’t find local electricians to do the necessary work.

But Premier Blaine Higgs says there are plenty of available electricians in the province – a point echoed by New Brunswick’s Building Trades Unions.

In a deal signed by the previous Liberal government, the province is paying for construction of the dry dock – destined for Quebec after completion – and Ocean Group would lease it for 20 years, allowing the government to recover the cost.

But Higgs calls it a ridiculous deal that helps a Quebec shipyard while providing no long-term employment for the struggling New Brunswick shipyard.

The premier says he’d like to sell the dry dock to Ocean Group and get out of the leasing arrangement.